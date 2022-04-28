Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 28

Arman-e Melli:
Prolonged Vienna talks to benefit no side: expert
Urmia Lake drying and could trigger salt storm
Aftab:
No political solution is in sight for Ukraine war as the conflict enters its 2nd month
Ebtekar:
US lawmakers call on Biden to reveal talks with Iran
Etela'at:
President: Expanding strategic ties with China Iran's definite policy
Iran FM to Malaysian counterpart: We oppose certain states' normalizing of ties with Israel
General Bagheri after meeting with Chinese MoD: Iran-China armed forces to increase cooperation
Iran:
Zionists remain on alert out of fear of Resistance
Jame Jam:
Zionist regime in a fragile position
Javan:
The final battle over Palestine is near
Donyay-e Eghtesad:
Russia halts gas supplies to Europe
Kayhan:
Resistance forces coordinate efforts to end Palestine's occupation
