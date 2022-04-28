  1. Politics
Apr 28, 2022, 10:30 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 28

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 28

TEHRAN, Apr. 28 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Thursday, April 28.

Arman-e Melli:

Prolonged Vienna talks to benefit no side: expert

Urmia Lake drying and could trigger salt storm

Aftab:

No political solution is in sight for Ukraine war as the conflict enters its 2nd month

Ebtekar:

US lawmakers call on Biden to reveal talks with Iran 

Etela'at:

President: Expanding strategic ties with China Iran's definite policy

Iran FM to Malaysian counterpart: We oppose certain states' normalizing of ties with Israel

General Bagheri after meeting with Chinese MoD: Iran-China armed forces to increase cooperation

Iran:

Zionists remain on alert out of fear of Resistance

Jame Jam:

Zionist regime in a fragile position

Javan:

The final battle over Palestine is near

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Russia halts gas supplies to Europe

Kayhan:

Resistance forces coordinate efforts to end Palestine's occupation

KI

News Code 186226
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186226/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News