Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 28

Arman-e Melli:

Prolonged Vienna talks to benefit no side: expert

Urmia Lake drying and could trigger salt storm

Aftab:

No political solution is in sight for Ukraine war as the conflict enters its 2nd month

Ebtekar:

US lawmakers call on Biden to reveal talks with Iran

Etela'at:

President: Expanding strategic ties with China Iran's definite policy

Iran FM to Malaysian counterpart: We oppose certain states' normalizing of ties with Israel

General Bagheri after meeting with Chinese MoD: Iran-China armed forces to increase cooperation

Iran:

Zionists remain on alert out of fear of Resistance

Jame Jam:

Zionist regime in a fragile position

Javan:

The final battle over Palestine is near

Donyay-e Eghtesad:

Russia halts gas supplies to Europe

Kayhan:

Resistance forces coordinate efforts to end Palestine's occupation

