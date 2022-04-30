  1. Iran
Apr 30, 2022, 9:20 AM

Headlines of Iran’s Persian dailies on April 30

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Mehr News agency takes a look at headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, April 30.

Arman-e Melli

Iranians hold rallies in support of Palestine

Iran, Saudi Arabia close to resume ties

Ebtekar

IRCC reveals successful operation in occupied territories

President Raeisi: Solidarity of Islamic Ummah leads to destruction of Israeli regime

Etela'at

Leader says Resistance only way to solve Palestine issue

People from across world show support for Palestinians on Quds Day

50 killed, 91 wounded in terrorist attack in Kabul

Jomhoury-e Eslami

3 blasts hit Shia neighborhood in Afghanistan

Iranian people mark Intl. Quds Day

Kayhan

No place for Zionist regime in world's future

Terrorist group dismanteld in Iran's Kordestan

Iranians hold rallies on Quds Day

