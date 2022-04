Asia:

Iran embassy in Ukraine to resume activity

Aftab:

Iraq faces dangerous deadlock

Ebtekar:

Macron to face heavy path if he wins French Presidential election

Unity of Iran Army, IRGC to defeat enemies

Etela'at:

33 students killed in Kabul terrorist attack

Jomhuriy-e Eslami:

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Kabul

Kayhan:

Hazara school in Kabul targeted in terrorist bombing

Russia launches new phase of operation in Ukraine

RHM/