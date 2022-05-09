Gas ship siezed by Saudi-led coalition released

According to the Yemeni Ansarullah movement, the vessel carrying 8,259 metric tons of gas was seized by the Saudi-led coalition on April 27.

Ali Measar, a spokesman for the Houthi-run gas company in Sanaa, said in a statement cited by the local Saba news agency that the ship arrived at al-Hudaydah port on Sunday.

Last week, Yemeni Ansarullah warned of a gas crisis following the seizure of the gas ship by Saudis, Anadolu Agency reported.

Some areas in Yemen suffer regular fuel shortages as the Saudi-led coalition blocks the entry of gas and oil vessels into al-Hudaydah port.

Last month, Yemenis and the Saudi-led coalition agreed a UN-brokered two-month truce under which all offensive military operations were halted but this ceasefire has been repeatedly violated by Saudis.

Earlier on Saturday, the Spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Yahya Saree strongly warned the Saudi aggressor coalition against continued violation of the temporary ceasefire in Yemen.

RHM/PR