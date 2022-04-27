One injured in explosion in Afghanistan’s Kunduz province

Head of Information and Culture Department in Kunduz under Taliban government Matiullah Rouhani announced that a family member has been injured when a magnetic bomb exploded at the entrance of a moneychanger's home in this province.

An investigation has been launched to identify perpetrators of this incident, he added.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the blast.

60 people were martyred and about 100 others were injured in a bomb blast at a mosque in Kunduz province last Friday.

