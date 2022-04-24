  1. Politics
Apr 24, 2022, 9:00 PM

Ansarullah:

US evil plans main source of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan

TEHRAN, Apr. 24 (MNA) – Yemen’s Ansarullah Movement in a statement on Sunday announced that the evil plans of the United States are the root cause of repetitive explosions in Afghanistan.

While condemning the recent terrorist explosions in various parts of Afghanistan, Ansarullah Movement termed the United States as the main cause behind the repetitive explosions in this country.

The origin of terrorist attacks in a number of mosques and schools in Afghanistan is the evil plans of the United States, the statement read.

"We call on the governing body in Afghanistan to act responsibly in the situation in this country and to bring about security to Afghan people by punishing perpetrators of this heinous move.”

Recently, there have been several terrorist attacks in different parts of Afghanistan. An explosion at a mosque in Kunduz province on Friday led to the killing of 60 people and wounding of 30 others.

ISIL terrorist group claimed responsibility for the deadly blast in Afghanistan.

MA/5473706

News Code 186029
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/186029/

