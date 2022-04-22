Iran ready to medically assist injured in Afghanistan blasts

Bahram Einollahi condemned the recent deadly terrorist attacks in Mazar-e-Sharif's mosque and the students of Shahid Abdul Rahim School in Kabul in Afghanistan, and said the enemies of both Iranian and Afghan nations seek to divide the two nations by committing such heinous crimes during the holy month of Ramadan.

He said that the health ministry is ready for any humanitarian health care assistance to the people of friendly and brotherly country of Afghanistan.

The minister added that the Iranian heath ministry based on humanitarian grounds and within the framework of the Islamic Republic of Iran\s policies spared no efforts to help the Afghan refugees residing in Iran.

He also said a significant number of Afghan refugees were treated in medical centers and hospitals for free or at a minimum cost, and all all Afghan refugees residing in Iran have benefited from the free vaccination program in the Islamic Republic of Iran against Covid 19.

MNA/5472727