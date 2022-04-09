Iran's nuclear technology 'irreversible': Raeisi

"Relying on Iranian young people and scientists is a model that always works and should be used in other areas as well, said Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in the unveiling ceremony of 9 nuclear achievements on Saturday.

On the National Day of Nuclear Technology, the President visited the exhibition of the National Atomic Energy Organisation to see the new achievements of Iranian scientists in the field of peaceful nuclear activities.

Three achievements in the field of radiopharmaceuticals, two achievements in the field of plasma and four achievements in the fields of lasers, control systems and photography are the achievements unveiled in this exhibition.

Emphasizing the right to use peaceful nuclear energy, the President called Iran's nuclear knowledge and technology in the nuclear field irreversible.

He also expressed pride over the progress of Iranian young scientists in the field of nuclear technology and described these developments as a symbol of self-confidence and reliance on internal power, and called for this spirit to spread to other industries and strategic areas in the country.

Raeisi stated that Iran would continue research in peaceful nuclear fields regardless of the opinion or requests of others, saying, "Fortunately, the research work of scientists in the peaceful uses of nuclear energy is accelerating well and the government will support this process".

During the visit, Mohammad Eslami, Head of the Atomic Energy Organisation, and Sorena Sattari, Vice-President for Science and Technology Affairs, described the country's scientific and technological achievements in the nuclear field to the President.

ZZ/5462598