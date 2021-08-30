Khosravani’s golden jump for Iran: 2020 Paralympics

With a jump of 7.21m, Khosravani finished first. Leinier Savon Pineda of Greece claimed the silver medal with 7.16m while Azerbaijan’s Saeid Najafzadeh received the bronze with 7.03m.

“I could have set a better record. Unfortunately, I suffered a heel injury 20 days before the Games,” Khosravani said after winning the gold medal. Noting that he will put up efforts to improve his record in the future, the athlete said “Although I was estimated to win a bronze, I knew that with implementing focus and mental training I can seize the gold.”

This was Iran’s fourth gold medal in the 2020 Paralympics.

Vahid Nouri and Mohammadreza Kheirollahzadeh in Judo and Rouhollah Rostami in powerlifting had already won gold medals for the Iranian delegation.

