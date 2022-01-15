Iran, Serbia wrestling federations sign MoU

Alireza Dabir, the head of Iran's Wrestling Federation met and held talks with Nenad Lalovic, the president of the Wrestling Federation of Serbia in Belgrade.

Referring to the excellent cooperation between the two wrestling federations of Iran and Serbia, Dabir hailed the Serbian Wrestling Federation for hosting Iranian freestyle wrestlers in the 2021 U-23 World Wrestling Championship which was held from November 1 to 7 in Belgrade, Serbia.

During the meeting, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the two wrestling federations of Iran and Serbia on expanding bilateral cooperation.

The MoU includes bilateral cooperation, including holding joint camps and using sports facilities of the two countries.

The signing of MoUs on expanding cooperation in the fields of Judo, Water Polo, and Boxing was also discussed by the Iranian and Serbian sides.

RHM/IRN84613243