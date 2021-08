In the final match of men’s +100kg category on Sunday, Kheirollahzadeh defeated Revaz Chikoidze of Georgia to win the third gold medal of Iran in the Games.

Earlier on Sunday, Nouri bagged the gold medal of men’s -90kg category for Iran.

The latest gold medal improved Iran’s rank in the medals table. The Iranian delegation now stands 16th in the table with three gold and four silver medals.

