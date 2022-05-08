Syria rejects talks with Turkey until policies change

Criticizing Turkey's policy toward Syria, Haddad stated, "Ankara periodically cuts off water to millions of Syrians in Hasakah province; As it has reduced its obligations regarding the necessary commitments as the guarantor government of the Astana process negotiations."

Stating that Turkey is delaying the peaceful end of the conflict, the Syrian envoy stated that his country has no plans for Syrian-Turkish talks at the level of government officials until Ankara changes its policies towards Damascus.

"Syria is always ready to hold talks with governments that support Damascus' sovereignty and territorial integrity," he added.

Ankara is seeking to hold talks with Damascus while most of the territories of Hasakah, Deir ez-Zur and Raqqa provinces in eastern and northeastern Syria are controlled by US and Turkey-backed forces.

