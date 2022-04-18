Turkey launches large-scale operation in N Iraq

The Ministry said that the operation is launched with the participation of the Turkish Air Force and Special Forces against the hideouts of elements of the PKK elements, Anadolu Agency reported.

The operation began while Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday.

This is while the Iraqi government and political movements are strongly opposed to Ankara's military presence in the north of the country, calling its ongoing airstrikes a violation of its national sovereignty.

Sabereen News reported that the Turkish defense minister Hulusi Akar is personally overseeing the operations in the operations management room.

Turkey has also released images of dozens of military helicopters and fighters flying to launch new operations against PKK militants.

MP/FNA14010129000054