Turkey continues to bombard northern Iraq

According to the reports, Turkish fighter jets bombed the "Zard" and "Kamirkian" mountainous areas in Emadiyeh county in Duhok province last night.

Residents of the village of Tavansheh in the Upper Barwari region told Rudaw that Turkish fighter jets had heavily bombed areas in the Matin Mountains.

The reports also said the bombardments lasted for more than 15 minutes.

The Iraqi Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday that the Turkish ambassador to Baghdad had been summoned to convert strong condemnation of the territorial integrity of Iraq by the Turkish operation.

The Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday morning that it had launched an operation under the pretext of fighting PKK militants in northern Iraq. This new operation is underway with the participation of the Turkish air forces and its special combat forces.

The Turkish military operations have drawn the condemnation of different Iraqi politicians and political groups so far.

