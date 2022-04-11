Explosions hit two US convoys in Iraq

According to Iraqi sources, two US military logistics convoys have been targeted in southern and northern Iraq.

A security source said that a logistics convoy belonging to US troops was hit by an explosion in Salah ad-Din, north of Baghdad.

Also, a roadside bomb exploded in the path of US military logistics crossing the southern Iraqi province of Dhi Qar.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

