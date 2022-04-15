  1. World
  2. Middle East
Apr 15, 2022, 11:20 AM

Explosion hit Americans convoy in Iraq's Babil

Explosion hit Americans convoy in Iraq's Babil

TEHRAN, Apr. 15 (MNA) – A logistics convoy belonging to the American troops was targeted in Babil province in Iraq on late Thursady, local Iraqi sources said.

The local Iraq sources said on Sunday that a logistics convoy was hit in Babil in central Iraq.

No further details have been released so far.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

RHM/FNA14010126000048

News Code 185724
Marzieh Rahmani
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185724/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News