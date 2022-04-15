Explosion hit Americans convoy in Iraq's Babil

The local Iraq sources said on Sunday that a logistics convoy was hit in Babil in central Iraq.

No further details have been released so far.

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

RHM/FNA14010126000048