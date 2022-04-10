  1. World
US logistics convoy targeted in Iraq's Al-Diwaniyah

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Iraqi local sources reported on Sunday that a logistics convoy belonging to US troops was targeted in Al-Diwaniyah, Iraq.

According to the Sabereen News, a  logistics convoy belonging to US forces in Iraq came under attack in Al-Diwaniyah, the capital city of Iraq's Al-Qadisiyyah Governorate.

No further details are available. 

Following the Iraqi parliament's decision to expel foreign troops from the country and Baghdad's delay in doing so, US coalition logistics convoys are targeted by roadside bombs several times a week, sometimes several times a day.

Iraqi groups insist that the Iraqi government must expel foreign troops from Iraq, following a resolution passed by the Iraqi parliament.

