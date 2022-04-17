70 ISIL forces killed in Nigerian army operation

Nigerian Air Force fighter jets targeted the positions of the ISIL terrorist group on Saturday night in the border region of Lake Chad in the north of the country, AFP reported.

The Chad Lake area is home to members of the ISIL terrorists in West Africa since 2016.

A couple of months ago, 100 people, including several ISIL senior commanders, were killed in the bombing of Takfiri positions in northeastern Nigeria.

The outbreak of terrorist groups in the Nigerian region, which has spread to Niger, Chad and Cameroon, has so far killed at least 40,000 people and displaced another one million.

