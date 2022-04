The series of anti-terrorist actions of the Iraqi army continues in different parts of the country, Al Forat News says.

One of the commanders of the PMU in Diyala announced the beginning of a large-scale operation in different parts of the province, as well as some parts of other Iraqi provinces of Kirkuk and Saladin.

The main purpose of the operations is to clear the area of the remnants of ISIL takfiris.

