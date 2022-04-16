Imaginary temple not to replace mosque: Juma Salama

Born in 1954 Al-Maghazi refugee camp in Deir al-Balah Governorate in central Gaza Strip, Salama’s parents were expelled from their home in Beit Tima after the Zionist occupation of Palestinian land and were forced to take refuge in the camp, which was established in 1949, where its inhabitants were repeatedly attacked by soldiers of the occupying regime of Israel.

Many of his lectures are well known in countries such as Germany, Algeria, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, etc. in the field of dangers that threaten Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Currently, he is serving as preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque and First Vice-President of Supreme Islamic Council in Beit al-Muqaddas (Al-Quds) on two fronts. Firstly, scientific and practical activities to counter the Judaization of Palestine and Al-Aqsa Mosque and secondly, teaching the rules and Sharia to Palestinians and trying to prevent their secularization.

It is worth mentioning that many scientific, religious and charitable centers and movements in Palestine and Gaza Strip have also been established by him.

Sheikh Yousef Juma also wrote articles and columns in various publications and newspapers in Arab countries for many years and clarified the situation of Palestine and Gaza Strip for the Islamic world and dealt with thwarting Israeli propaganda in the field of Al-Aqsa Mosque. For this reason, Zionist regime has always feared the words and writings of the Sheikh and has repeatedly prevented him from attending scientific conferences in other countries.

Sheikh has repeatedly argued that Palestine is a holy land and the land of Prophet's ascension. “Ascension” was the miracle of the Prophet and miracles in Islam are part of beliefs of Muslims, so the events happening in Palestine are related to all Muslims in the world. Therefore, paying attention to this holy and sacred place and trying to protect it from atrocities of Zionist regime is the religious duty of all Muslims everywhere in the world. Sheikh believes that, in order to preserve Al-Aqsa Mosque and prevent its destruction, all Palestinians, without exception, have a duty to acquaint their children and grandchildren with this mosque and this holy place and to explain its history and related political events to their children clearly.

He has mentioned in some of his letters that since the occupation of Palestine, the fake Zionist regime has driven Muslims away from Al-Aqsa Mosque for miles in order to divide this holy land. They even set the time for pilgrimage of Muslims where during the holy month of Ramadan, they allow only Muslims over the age of 50 to enter Al-Aqsa Mosque for worship while Jews can always enter this holy place freely without any limitation.

Sheikh Salama believes in unity and amity of Muslims. He believes that united Muslims can properly disseminate the pure religion of Islam. He believes that the Holy Quran has commanded Muslims to talk with each other and different nations with utmost respect.

This respect connects Muslims with the rest of the world. The bond that Islam wants is a fraternal relationship that ignores issues such as religion, race, and color of individuals and leads to cooperation, coexistence and unity of all nations.

Some of the Sheikh's articles on dialogue and peaceful coexistence have been translated into various languages and highlighted his outstanding role as one of the preachers of dialogue in the world.

MA/5462170