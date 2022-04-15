Iran strongly condemns brutual raids of Zionists on Al-Aqsa

Saeed Khatibzadeh warned against the continuation of brutal and terrorist acts by Zionist forces in the Occupied Lands of Palestine.

The crimes of the Zionists against the oppressed people of Palestine show the growing weakness of this occupying regime aimed at covering up its empty power.

Khatibzadeh added that these crimes are a clear violation of international law and human rights.

He called on governments and international organizations to support the Palestinian people. He also called on the Muslim people and nations to support the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

In the end, Khatibzadeh stressed that the Zionist regime and international supporters are responsible for the consequences of such crimes in Occupied Lands.

Iranian senior diplomat also called for a clear and immediate response by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Muslim countries in support of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

RHM/