17 May 2019 - 14:36

Friday Prayer leader:

Trusting the youth key to achieve stronger economy

TEHRAN, Feb. 22 (MNA) – Tehran's Provisional Friday Prayers leader described the Leader’s advice on relying on the young generation as a roadmap for development and achieving a stronger economy.

Addressing the Friday Prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Hassan Aboutorabi-Fard referred to the Leader’s remarks on trusting the “talented, innovative and motivated youth and individuals” in different economic and technical sectors, saying that this is the key to achieve sustainable development.

“Should we follow such instructions, soon we will overcome our economic, social and cultural issues,” he added.

The senior cleric further said that “a strong economy will open up the gates to development and growth.”

Earlier in February, the Leader of the Islamic Republic Ayatollah Khamenei issued a detailed statement entitled "the Second Phase of Islamic Revolution" on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Ayatollah Aboutorabi-Fard referred to the Leader’s statement saying it is a roadmap for solidifying revolution to achieve an Islamic civilization and improve the Establishment’s institutions.

