Apr 13, 2022, 4:45 PM

1 injured in landmine blast in Iraq's Erbil

TEHRAN, Apr. 13 (MNA) – Iraqi news sources reported that a landmine exploded in the Iraqi province of Erbil.

Iraqi media Sabreen News reported that one person was injured due to the blast.

The explosion occurred in the Bradost area of the Erbil governorate, according to the reports.

No further details about the incident have been released yet.

