Apr 12, 2022, 9:35 AM

Explosion in S Lebanon leaves 1 dead, 7 injured

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – A Lebanese security source said that an explosion took place near a building belonging to the Amal movement in the city of Bnaafoul.

At least one person was killed and seven were injured in the explosion at a scout center affiliated with the Amal Movement near Sidon in southern Lebanon, officials told Reuters early on Tuesday.

The blast demolished the building and army personnel were searching through the rubble for any further casualties, sources added. The explosion also damaged the town hall nearby.

One security source told the explosion was not an act of sabotage, without disclosing further details.

Al-Jazeera also reported that several people were left injured due to the blast and the son of the city's mayor was killed.

