  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 10, 2022, 8:29 PM

2 dead, 10 injured after shooting at Iowa nightclub: report

2 dead, 10 injured after shooting at Iowa nightclub: report

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Two people were killed and another ten people were injured in a shooting at Cedar Rapids nightclub early Sunday morning, police say.

It happened at 1:27 a.m. at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids. According to a news release, officers were on patrol in the area at the time and responded to the scene immediately where they found multiple gunshot victims, CBS News reported.

Two people have died from their injuries and ten more are hospitalized with injuries, police say.

Police have not made any arrests but are interviewing witnesses. They say there is no current threat to the public.

This is while there are daily reports of shootings in the United States and high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby does not allow a law to be passed to impose restrictions on the carrying of weapons in this country.

MA/PR

News Code 185558
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185558/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News