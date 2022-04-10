2 dead, 10 injured after shooting at Iowa nightclub: report

It happened at 1:27 a.m. at Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in downtown Cedar Rapids. According to a news release, officers were on patrol in the area at the time and responded to the scene immediately where they found multiple gunshot victims, CBS News reported.

Two people have died from their injuries and ten more are hospitalized with injuries, police say.

Police have not made any arrests but are interviewing witnesses. They say there is no current threat to the public.

This is while there are daily reports of shootings in the United States and high number of casualties in these incidents, the powerful arms lobby does not allow a law to be passed to impose restrictions on the carrying of weapons in this country.

MA/PR