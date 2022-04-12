Multiple people shot at New York City subway station (+VIDEO)

Several people were shot at the 36th Street and Fourth Avenue subway station in New York and several undetonated devices were found at the site of the incident, New York City Fire Department (FDNY) has said. The New York Police Department also confirmed that a shooting took place during peak hours at the station.

Fire personnel responding to reports of smoke at the 36th Street station in the Sunset Park neighborhood found “multiple people shot” and “several” undetonated devices, a New York City Fire Department spokesperson said to NewsNation.

First responders told NewsNation affiliate WPIX that likely more than five were shot. FDNY told WPIX that 13 injured individuals have been taken to area hospitals.

Police are looking for a man 5 feet 5 inches tall and 180 pounds wearing an orange construction vest and a gas mask in connection with the shooting, NBC reported citing three unnamed law enforcement officials. The suspect reportedly fled the scene.

Trains on the D, N, and R lines crossing the station will be delayed following the incident to accommodate the investigation, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said.

