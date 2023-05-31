  1. World
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing

TEHRAN, May 31 (MNA) – Five people were unaccounted for after a historic Iowa apartment building partly collapsed, and officials said Tuesday that two of them are thought to be inside the building.

According to NBC News, nine people have been rescued since the catastrophic structural failure of the 116-year-old, six-story complex in Davenport at about 5 p.m. Sunday.

City officials said at a news conference Tuesday that they plan to search the complex again. In the afternoon, a team searched part of the building "that presented as acceptable risk" for entry and rescued animals but found no people.

Davenport Police Chief Jeffery Bladel said Tuesday that five people were unaccounted for and that “we have a firm belief” that two of them were “still potentially in that building.”

Davenport is a city in Scott County, Iowa, United States, and is located along the Mississippi River on the eastern border of the state.

