Iran to cooperate with Qatar in holding World Cup

TEHRAN, Apr. 10 (MNA) – Qatari Minister of Transport and Communications Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti has said that Iran will cooperate with his country in holding the 2022 world cup.

Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti made the comments during his visit to the Iranian Kish Island in the Persian Gulf where he met with Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghassemi.

Al Sulaiti said that "One of the important issues for cooperation between Iran and Qatar is the issue of the World Cup through which we can remove bilateral obstacles to expanding the overall bilateral relations between the two countries."

The Qatari minister stressed that Iran is a major player in the region and has an influential role in the region with which Qatar is willing to establish ties in the fields of land, sea and air.

He added the Doha-Tehran bilateral relations in the field of the world cup lays the ground for the development of various relations, including industrial relations between the two countries, which will bring good and blessings to the two countries and will be much broader than the previous ones.

The Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development said that Iran is seriously pursuing the implementation of bilateral agreements signed during President Raeisi's visit to Doha, and added that Iran is fully prepared to receive World Cup fans in various fields and to support and cooperate with Qatar in holding the event.

