Iran, Qatar sign bilateral aviation agreements

An agreement was also signed to increase the number of flights between Qatar and Iran, in the presence of the Qatari Minister of transport & communications, Jassim bin Saif Al-Sulaiti and the Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Rostam Ghasemi.

The agreements were signed by Mohammad Faleh Al-Hajri, who is in charge of the operation of the general civil aviation authority, and Mohammed Mohammadi Bakhsh, President of the civil aviation organization of Iran.

A series of meetings were also held between the two sides to strengthen cooperation in the transport sector.

During the meetings, the two sides discussed all matters related to the activation of memorandums of understanding for the shipping sector and port management, as well as consideration of all issues that would remove all obstacles in support of strengthening and facilitating transport and trade between the ports of the two countries.

