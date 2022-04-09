  1. Sports
Apr 9, 2022, 6:30 PM

Iran football team to play New Zealand in friendly match

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – The Iranian national men's football team will play New Zealand in a friendly match in June in Doha, Qatar.

The game will be one of four warm-up matches in the Persian Gulf country.

Director of Iran national football team Hamid Estili had already said they will hold a two-week training camp in Doha in June.

Iran was the first Asian team to qualify for the 2022 world cup in Qatar and has topped Asia in the FIFA world rankings well above Japan and South Korea teams.

Iran has been drawn in Group B along with England, the US and the winner of the European play-offs between Scotland, Ukraine, and Wales in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

New Zealand is scheduled to play Costa Rica in the inter-continental playoff on June 14.

