Iran exports Covid-19 vaccines to 10 African countries

TEHRAN, Apr. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian health minister Bahram Einollahi has said that as many as six centers are manufacturing anti-Covid-19 vaccines in Iran, adding that the Covid-19 vaccines are exported to 10 African countries.

Speaking during an inspection visit to health projects underway in Fardis located between the capital Tehran and Karaj city, Bahram Einollahi hailed the achievements made by the Iranian health sector.

During the visit, the health minister said that more than 147 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in the country so far.

He said that as many as six units are working on manufacturing vaccines, adding that the Iranian-made vaccines are exported to 10 African countries.

