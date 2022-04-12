  1. Iran
Apr 12, 2022, 9:00 PM

Health minister:

Iran among top 10 countries in fight against COVID-19

TEHRAN, Apr. 12 (MNA) – Referring to the global pandemic, Iranian Health Minister Bahram Einollahi said that Iran is among the first top 10 successful countries worldwide in the field of fighting against the pandemic.

Speaking in an open session of the Parliament on Tuesday, he said that giant steps were taken in the 13th government since it assumed power in a way that it managed to contain the pandemic successfully.

As the casualties and deaths caused by COVID-19 were high in the previous administration, the current administration under President Raeisi managed to contain the pandemic through the adoption of accurate management policies, the health minister stressed.

COVID-19 was contained and controlled across the country with the assistance of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, Parliament and the collaboration of people, in particular, he continued.

As compared with other advanced and developed countries in the world, Iran, after two consecutive years of the outbreak of the disease, managed to contain the pandemic successfully, he emphasized.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
