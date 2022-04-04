Road freight transit record herald promising performance

This is achieved in the post-covid-19 conditions with different global and regional constraints due to the pandemic. "For instance, we still witness that Turkmenistan borders are closed to direct transit of trucks to the Central Asian countries. Similarly, due to the economic situation of Afghanistan, after the return of Taliban rule, transit of goods to this country has significantly decreased", Javad Hedayati, the director-general of Iran Transit and International Transportation Bureau, explained.

Given the condition, achieving a record of 98% growth in truck transit is very valuable that shows the unique potential of Iran.

In March 2022, the number of road freight transits reached 43,000 trucks which was a new record compared to the average record in the last year (which was 33650 trucks).

Following the 13th Government of Iran's approach, Iran is pursuing political and commercial convergence in the region. The evidence is cooperation within the framework of regional treaties like Shanghai, ECO, and Eurasia. After the removal of banking and insurance sanctions against Iran, once the JCPOA is restored, Iran is expected to hit a historic record of 20 million tons of freight transit, as it regains political stability.

To this end, according to Hedayati, the country is needed to provide other necessary requirements including a unified administrative structure to manage transit through Iran's territory, upgrading soft and hard infrastructures, activating various custom facilities predicted in the law such as freight transhipment in the ports, and facilitating traffics at border crossing terminals by smart, knowledge-based technologies.

MNA/