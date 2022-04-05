Mutual return to compliance to limit Iran nuclear program

Speaking in his weekly press conference, US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, "We continue to believe – as of April 4th, today, 2022 – that a mutual return to compliance would be in our nonproliferation interests, in our broader national security interests."

"That is because today, and for as long as this remains the case, a mutual return to compliance would again place verifiable, permanent limits on Iran’s nuclear program – in the vernacular, to put Iran’s program back in the box – in a way that would be to our benefit and to the benefit of not only our European allies who are also members of the P5+1, but to the broader international community," he claimed.

This comes as Iranian senior diplomat Saeed Khatibzadeh said Monday that the United States is responsible for the halt created in the talks today.

If the White House responds logically to Iran's reasonable demands, which are approved by the P4+1 group, Iran will be ready to return to Vienna, he said.

What is happening in Vienna is because of the approach adopted by the American side, he also said, adding that Washington is trying to tie the remaining issues to its internal affairs.

Earlier on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian also told his Omani counterpart that Iran is ready for a good and lasting agreement, but the American side, with some excessive demands, has been responsible for prolonging the negotiations so far.

RHM/FNA14010116000009