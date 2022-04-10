Afghan embassy in Moscow handed over to Taliban

Spokesperson of the Ministry Abdul Qahar Balkhi took to his Twitter and wrote that the move will facilitate strengthening bilateral relations and provision of services to Russia-based Afghans, Khaama Press reported.

“Afghanistan’s Foreign Ministry thanks Federal government of Russia for giving credentials to the Afghan diplomat and provided the ground for the Afghan embassy to facilitate strengthening bilateral relations and provision of services to Afghan living in Russia."

Balkhi further wrote that the Taliban, as the legitimate government of Afghanistan has the right to manage the country’s political agencies abroad and to have responsible engagement with the world.

This is while the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharov has recently said that it was too soon to talk about recognizing the Taliban.

Last month, the Kremlin recognized the Taliban's representative as the charge d'affaires of the Afghan embassy in Moscow

In recent months, the four countries of China, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Russia have formally approved diplomats appointed by the ruling group in Afghanistan, despite refusing to recognize the Taliban.

MP/PR