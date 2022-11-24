Russia says it has 'faith' Ukraine operation will succeed

The Kremlin spokesman was asked by reporters whether he agreed that the future of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) depends on the success of the Russian special operation in Ukraine.

"We can agree with this with the reservation that the future and the success of the special operation are not in doubt," he said, according to TASS.

Meanwhile, Russia will continue actions to impair Ukraine’s military potential until Kyiv takes a realistic position at talks, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said on Wednesday.

According to the Russian diplomat, Russian forces are targeting “Ukraine’s infrastructure facilities in response to flooding that country with Western weapons and the reckless calls on Kyiv to defeat Russia.”

RHM/PR