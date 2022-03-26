President Raeisi felicitates Greece on National Day  

While sending separate congratulatory messages to Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, President Raeisi expressed hope that the relations and cooperation between the two countries would be further developed and strengthened.

In his message addressed to the Prime Minister of Greece, President Raeisi said, “I hope that, given the long history of relations between the two countries and will of the two governments to expand cooperation, we will witness increasing development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields."

In his message to his Greek counterpart, President Raeisi expressed his hope that thanks to the joint efforts of officials of Iran and Republic of Greece, bilateral relations between the two countries will be further expanded in line with ensuring interests of the two nations.

MA/5454021