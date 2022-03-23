  1. Politics
Mar 23, 2022, 6:59 PM

UK claims:

Russia reenergizing ahead of major attack on Ukraine

Russia reenergizing ahead of major attack on Ukraine

TEHRAN, Mar. 23 (MNA) – London claimed on Wednesday that Russia is reenergizing forces ahead of launching major offensive operations in Ukraine.

In its latest assessment of developments in Ukraine, British Ministry of Defense claimed that Russia is reenergizing forces ahead of launching a large-scale offensive operation in Ukraine. 

MNA

News Code 185068
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185068/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News