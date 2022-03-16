Saudi fighter jets heavily bomb Yemen

In recent days, airstrikes of the Saudi coalition have continued, especially in the Yemeni province of Hajjah.

In the early hours of Wednesday morning, Saudi fighter jets bombed the Abas and Haradh, and Hiran regions in Hajjah province 16 times.

The Saudi coalition fighters also targeted the cities of Al-Jubah and Al-Wadi in Ma'rib province 3 times, the towns of Khub and Al-Shaf in Al-Jawf province 2 times, and the Najran once.

Yemeni military sources also reported that forces affiliated with the Saudi coalition violated the ceasefire 141 times in the past 24 hours in al-Hudaidah province.

The UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grunberg on Tuesday called for immediate action to reduce tensions and the fuel crisis in Yemen.

“I am well aware of the urgent need to stop the violence and provide assistance to the Yemenis, and so I am currently discussing with the parties the need for urgent action to reduce tensions as well as the fuel crisis,” Grunberg said.

"I hope the consultations will put an end to the crisis in Yemen," he added.

Grundberg further stated that any possible interim measures to reduce tensions in Yemen would only last if supported by a political process.

