  1. Politics
Mar 26, 2022, 6:36 PM

Pres. Raeisi:

Iran-Bangladesh relations should be further expanded

Iran-Bangladesh relations should be further expanded

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) – Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi said that amicable relations between Iran and Bangladesh should be further developed and deepened.

In his separate messages sent to Bangladeshi President Mohammed Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed on Saturday, President Raeisi congratulated the National Day of Bangladesh to them.

Addressing his Bangladeshi counterpart, President Raeisi expressed his satisfaction with the good and fraternal relations with Bangladesh and said, "Given the empathy, unity and amity of officials of the two countries, friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Republic of Bangladesh will be further expanded.”

In his congratulatory message to Bangladeshi prime minister, Raeisi expressed hope that the two countries will witness more and more development and deepening of relations in all areas of interests in the light of unsparing efforts of officials of the two countries of Iran and Bangladesh.

MA/5454071

News Code 185125
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185125/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News