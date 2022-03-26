Iran-Bangladesh relations should be further expanded

In his separate messages sent to Bangladeshi President Mohammed Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wazed on Saturday, President Raeisi congratulated the National Day of Bangladesh to them.

Addressing his Bangladeshi counterpart, President Raeisi expressed his satisfaction with the good and fraternal relations with Bangladesh and said, "Given the empathy, unity and amity of officials of the two countries, friendly relations between the two countries of Iran and Republic of Bangladesh will be further expanded.”

In his congratulatory message to Bangladeshi prime minister, Raeisi expressed hope that the two countries will witness more and more development and deepening of relations in all areas of interests in the light of unsparing efforts of officials of the two countries of Iran and Bangladesh.

