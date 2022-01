The Deputy Police Commander of West Azarbaijan province announced on Tuesday that an arms trafficking team was dismantled in Urmia.

A consignment of 15 illegal weapons (14 hunting rifles and a pistol) were seized from the traffickers by the police, Colonel Iraj Hasankhani told reporters.

He added that 4 people have been arrested and two vehicles belonging to the arms trafficker have been seized.

