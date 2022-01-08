Drug trafficking band dismantled in S Iran

Police Commander of Sistan and Baluchestan province Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri made the remarks on Saturday and stated, “In the wake of implementation of the plan to identify and dismantle traffickers of supplying and distributing narcotic drugs in this southern province, police officials of Special Operations Department of the Anti-Narcotics Police of the province and Hirmand city in a coordinated operation succeeded in identifying members of a drug trafficking gang in this city."

In this regard, anti-narcotics police of Sistan and Baluchestan province managed to identify and destroy an opium smuggling gang in Hirmand County, he added.

Following the taskforce operations, five drug traffickers were arrested and 422 kilograms of opium and cannabis were discovered from them, Taheri noted.

Iran is at the forefront of the fight against drug trafficking and thousands of Iranian forces have been so far martyred to protect the world from the danger of drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug trafficking over the past decades.

