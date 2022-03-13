Intelligence forces dismantle spy network linked to Zionists

The spy network was trying to carry out acts of sabotage inside Iran but with the vigilance of the intelligence forces, these threats were neutralized and the spy network was dismantled, told Director-General of Intelligence of West Azarbaijan Province to reported on Saturday evening.

The scope of activities of the intelligence forces is in the form of thwarting pre-planned conspiracies and disrupting anti-security groups, as well as identifying infiltrators and their leaders, he added.

