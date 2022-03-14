IRGC thwarts Israeli-planned act of sabotage at Fordow

A group of people who were trying to carry out an act of sabotage at Fordow nuclear facility was dismantled by IRGC intelligence, a statement by the IRGC Intelligence Unit said on Monday evening.

According to the Iranian TV IRIB 2, which ran a report on the matter this evening, the Israeli regime, who previously sought to carry out acts of sabotage at Fordow but failed, was behind the plot.

An employee had been given cash and a laptop to carry out the act of sabotage at the site, which is one of the most important nuclear sites in Iran, but before he could carry out the mission, the IRGC intelligence could identify and arrest him, according to the IRIB report.

MNA/5447196