  1. World
  2. Europe
Apr 6, 2022, 4:30 PM

Iran condemns German 93-year-old lady detention

Iran condemns German 93-year-old lady detention

TEHRAN, Apr. 06 (MNA) – Secretary of Iran Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi strongly condemned the detention of a 93-year-old for not believing in the holocaust.

Gharibabadi on Wednesday in a Twitter message criticized the arrest of a German old woman, writing, "Having given so much leeway to launch a broadside against religions and sanctities, Germany fails to tolerate a 93-year-old for merely expressing her views."

"Only double-standards? Absolutely not! It is a systematic clampdown against those refusing to kow-tow to West’s narratives," he added.

A Berlin court has sentenced a 93-year-old German woman to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust, KRQE reported.

MP/IRN84707284

News Code 185414
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/185414/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News