Iran condemns German 93-year-old lady detention

Gharibabadi on Wednesday in a Twitter message criticized the arrest of a German old woman, writing, "Having given so much leeway to launch a broadside against religions and sanctities, Germany fails to tolerate a 93-year-old for merely expressing her views."

"Only double-standards? Absolutely not! It is a systematic clampdown against those refusing to kow-tow to West’s narratives," he added.

A Berlin court has sentenced a 93-year-old German woman to 12 months in prison for denying that Jews were systematically murdered during the Holocaust, KRQE reported.

