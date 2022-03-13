Issues related to verification resolved in Vienna talks

Referring to the latest developments on the sanction removal talks in Vienna, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said that verification of the sanctions removal is of high importance for the Iranian negotiation team.

Saeed Khatibzadeh went on to say that at the moment issues related to verification have been resolved in Vienna.

The verification is to make sure that the Americans have removed the sanctions in practice and not just on paper, Khatibzadeh highlighted.

In this regard, representatives of the Ministry of Oil, Ministry of Economic Affairs and Finance, and the Central Bank were also present in the talks to discuss the process of this issue.

Emphasizing that Iran seeks political, legal, and economic guarantees in the Vienna talks, he said that a guarantee for the preservation of nuclear achievements is another important issue during these negotiations.

"We have not yet agreed on the details," he said, adding that if an agreement is reached, the text will be released on the site for everyone to see.

