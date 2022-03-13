Iran censures Sweden anti-HR actions against Iranian national

Nouri's arrest at Stockholm Airport on November 9, 2019, indicates a trap and collusion between the Swedish judiciary and MKO terrorist group in such a way that two members of this terrorist group submit a report containing false allegations against Nouri to Swedish authorities in November 2019 through a legal office in the UK and at the same time, Nouri’s stepdaughter is taken to Sweden under the pretext of resolving the family dispute, the Deputy Judiciary Chief for International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi stated.

While criticizing the move taken by the Swedish government and judiciary, Gharibabadi said that the Swedish prosecutor requested a court order to retain Nouri without conducting a comprehensive investigation. The basis of this request was only the false statements given by some members of the MKO terrorist group to the Swedish government.

Hence, the principle of innocence and acquittal of this Iranian citizen was violated by the Swedish authorities, he emphasized.

Unfortunately, the Swedish government did not live up to its responsibility under the 1963 Vienna Convention on Consular Relations to inform the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Stockholm, nor did it inform its families, Ghariabadi continued.

The Iranian judicial official went on to say that these inhumane acts against a person who was arrested and tried falsely and with false allegations are in no way acceptable. He further criticized Swedish double standards and described the European country as a country that claims to protect human rights and always votes in favour of human rights resolutions against Iran.

