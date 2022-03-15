Iran FM says Vienna talks have not stopped

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a phone call with his Omani counterpart Sayyid Badr Albusaidi on Monday to discuss the latest bilateral, regional and international developments and the Vienna talks.

In this telephone conversation, Amir-Abdollahian said that the trend of the Vienna talks has not stopped, but in coordination with the EU coordinator, there has been a short break in the negotiations.

IRGC thwarts Israeli plot to do act of sabotage at Fordow

The Iranian IRGC intelligence said in a statement on Monday that a team that was seeking to carry out an act of sabotage at Fordow nuclear site was arrested.

UN biased approach hinders efforts to resolve Yemen crisis

Iranian Foreign Minister’s Senior Advisor for Special Political Affairs said that the biased approach UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted is against the political process to resolve the crisis in Yemen.

Ali Asghar Khaji made the remarks in a telephone conversation with Sweden's Special Envoy for Yemen Peter Semneby on Monday and reiterated that the UN Security Council's biased approach is against the political process of resolving Yemen crisis.

Intelligence ministry dismantles 2 terror teams in SE

The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said Monday that their forces dismantled two groups of terrorists in the southeastern province of Sistan and Balochestan.

Raeisi condemns West silence over innocents execution by SA

Referring to the execution of 81 people in Saudi Arabia, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi condemned the application of double standards by Western countries and the instrumental use of the concept of human rights.

Erbil strikes against Israel spy base, not Iraqi government

The Iranian ambassador to Baghdad Iraj Masjedi said that the IRGC operation in Erbil was against the Zionist regime's spying site rather than against the Iraqi government.

Iraj Masjedi stated that Iran respects the sovereignty of Iraq and the Iraqi government is highly respected by the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that Iran attacked Mossad bases to protect its own country's security.

Saudi Arabia must be held to account for mass executions

Secretary of Iran Judiciary's Human Rights Council Kazem Gharibabadi says that Saudi Arabia has to clarify whether the 81 people executed in one single day were tried fairly or not.

Kazem Gharibabadi reacted to the execution of 81 dissidents and other convicts in Saudi Arabia and condemned the western government for their silence against the Saturday mass executions.

First of all, Saudi Arabia must clarify in what judicial system and judicial process these people have been tried and how it is possible to carry out 81 executions in one single day, the senior Iranian judicial official told Iranian media on Monday.

Raeisi congratulates 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku ties

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi in a message congratulated the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

"Over the past thirty years and based on the will of the people and high political officials, and given the common historical, cultural and religious interests and ties, the two countries have experienced warm relations with mutual respect and good neighborliness," the message reads.

Iran women's junior handball team qualifies for world c'ships

The national Iranian U18 women's handball team became runner-up at 2022 Asian Women's Handball Championships to qualify for the 2022 Women's Junior World Handball Championship.

The 2022 Asian Women's Handball finished on Monday with two matches between India and Thailand and Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Iran to stay in talks until reaching strong agreement

The SNSC secretary says that Iran will remain in the Vienna Talks until reaching a "strong agreement" that meets all its legitimate and logical demands.

Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani wrote in a tweet on Monday, “All the apparatuses in the Iranian government - in spite of all propaganda - work hard to preserve and advance Iran's national interests."

Vienna talks to continue non-stop: Moscow

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Monday said that Vienna talks on the removal of anti-Iranians sanctions will continue without delay and according to the scheduled program.

Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the accusations lodged against Moscow regarding obstruction of Vienna talks on the removal of unilateral US sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, stressing that the talks will continue without delay and as usual.

Iran’s economy records 4.1% growth in 1st 9 months: CBI

Iran’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) witnessed a growth of 4.1% and 3.4% without oil in the first 9 months of the current Iranian calendar year of 1400 (from March 21, 2021 to Dec. 21, 2021), the Iranian Central Bank said Mon.

Iran’s total GDP registered 4.1% growth during the first 9 months of the Iranian calendar year of 1400(from March 21, 2021, to Dec. 21, 2021).

