IRGC Quds Force commander says Erbil attack was decisive

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with a group of the IRGC Quds Force commanders, Brigadier General Esmaeil Ghaani pointed to the recent missile n an Israeli base in Erbil in Iraqi Kurdistan as a decisive action that taught a good lesson to the regime.

Leader condoles passing of Ayatollah Alavi Gorgani

In a message released on Tuesday, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei expressed solemn commiserations over the passing of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Ali Alavi Gorgani to his honorable family, seminaries and his pupils.

Russia puts no obstacle on way of reaching Vienna agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian held a joint press conference after his meeting with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow on Tuesday.

Nazanin Zaghari to likely be freed from jail in coming days

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe a dual Iranian and British national who is in hail for five years in Iran on espionage charges is likely to be exchanged with an Iranian prisoner and $530 million from the frozen Iranian assets in the United Kingdom, a report by the Iranian Fars news agency said on Tuesday.

Iran U18 women soccer team wins CAFA title

The national Iranian U18 women's football team defeated Kyrgyzstan 2-1 to win the title of the CAFA U18 Women’s Championship on Tuesday, Tehran Times reported.

Iran started the competition on Friday with a 1-0 win over Uzbekistan and also defeated Tajikistan 11-0 in their second match on Sunday.

Iran-Russia ties to develop regardless of intl. developments

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has always emphasized good relations with Russia as a friend and neighbor," said Amir-Abdollahian who arrived in Moscow on Tuesday at the head of a diplomatic delegation, in his meeting with Lavrov.

Iran explicitly condemns war anywhere in world

Heading a diplomatic delegation, Amir-Abdollahian on Tuesday arrived in the Russian capital of Moscow.

Upon his arrival in Moscow, the Iranian foreign minister said that his visit is due to discuss several issues including Tehran-Moscow bilateral ties and pursuing agreements reached between Iran and Russia during President Raeisi's visit to Moscow.

