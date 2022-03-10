Russian, Ukrainian foreign ministers meet in Turkey

Russian and Ukrainian foreign ministers have arrived in Turkey for face-to-face talks on Thursday. It is the first time the top diplomats have met since Russia began its operation on February 24.

Officials from Kyiv and Moscow have previously held talks in Belarus. But the meeting between Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, in Antalya represents the first time Russia has sent a minister for discussions on the conflict.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko tweeted Wednesday that the talks were aimed at stopping the Russian attack.

The meeting is held in the city of Antalya in Turkey where the Turkish foreign minister is also attending.

UK sanctions Abramovich, Deripaska amid Ukraine crisis

The UK government announces sanctions on seven individuals including Roman Abramovich and Oleg Deripaska, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday.

Abramovich’s assets will be frozen, and he is subject to a prohibition on transactions with UK individuals and businesses, a travel ban and transport sanctions.

US House of Representatives approves ban on Russian energy imports

The US House of Representatives passed legislation to ban US imports of Russian energy products and to encourage the World Trade Organization to suspend Russia’s trade concessions, Sputnik reported on Thursday.

Russian troops take over parts of Mariupol: Defense ministry

The Russian defense ministry said in a statement on Thursday morning that the Russian troops have taken over parts of the third-largest city in Ukraine, Maripol.

Ukraine's president signs law on civilian use of weapons during wartime

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law Wednesday allowing civilians to use weapons during wartime, Anadolu Agency reported.